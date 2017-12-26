Rajinikanth launches website, mobile app to bring fans together before he starts political party
On Sunday, he had said his first priority would be to bring together his unregistered and registered fan clubs under one umbrella.
A day after announcing his plans to enter politics, Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Monday called for his fan clubs and the people of Tamil Nadu to join him in the “fight against corruption”. He launched a website and an Android application called “Rajini Mandram”, where people can register as members.
In a video he posted on Twitter, Rajinikanth said: “In order to bring about good governance in Tamil Nadu, I have started a rajinimandram.org page for registered fan clubs, unregistered fan clubs and the people of Tamil Nadu. So please register yourself using your name and voter ID number.”
On Sunday, Rajinikanth had said he would float his own political party for the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The actor said his party will contest all 234 seats in the Assembly. He said he will decide on whether to contest the Lok Sabha elections, too, at a later stage.
“I’m not in politics for name, fame or money,” Rajinikanth had said on Sunday. “The last one year has brought shame to Tamil Nadu. Every other state is laughing at the state of our politics...This must change.”
He had said his first priority would be to bring together his unregistered and registered fan clubs under one umbrella. He urged people to be his “watchdog, not cadre”.