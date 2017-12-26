state news

One dead, more than 40 vehicles torched during clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune

The Pune rural police said no arrests have been made yet.

by 
Hindustan Times

One person was killed in clashes that broke out on Monday during celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune in Maharashtra, Hindustan Times reported.

Individuals with saffron flags reportedly had pelted stones at cars going towards Bhima Koregaon village, where lakhs of people gather every New Year’s Day to commemorate the victory of the English, whose troops comprised mostly of Mahar soldiers, against the Brahmin Peshwa-led Maratha Empire in 1818.

“Among the five injured, one person succumbed late in the evening at Sassoon General hospital,” an unidentified police official told Hindustan Times.

Around 40 vehicles, including a police van and two-wheelers, were torched, Pune rural police told The Times of India. The situation was under control by 7 pm, Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur range) Vishwas Nangre-Patil told the newspaper.

“So far, no arrests have been made.” he said. “We have cordoned off the roads leading to the Koregaon memorial...Heavy police bandobast has been deployed...A majority of the miscreants were hiding in the farms along the Pune-Ahmednagar highway and pelting stones,” he said.

Inspector Kunte of the Shirur police station on Monday had told Scroll.in that personnel were also stationed at Vadhu Budruk, the village where Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was murdered. This is also the village of Ganpat Gaikwad, who belonged to the Mahar caste and had conducted Sambhaji’s last rites in defiance of an imperial order from Aurangzeb. Kunte confirmed that there was an attack at Gaikwad’s memorial last week.

Union minister demands protection for Dalits

Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Monday demanded police protection for Dalits and additional forces to be deployed in Bhima Koregaon. “Dalit groups visiting Bhima Koregaon village in vehicles were halted at Sanaswadi, a village near Koregaon,” Athawale said in a statement. “Stones were hurled at them. No police force was available for their protection.”

