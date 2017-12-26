Donald Trump threatens to cut off US aid until Palestine agrees to hold peace talks with Israel
The US had received ‘no appreciation or respect’ from Palestine in return for the financial aid, the American president said on Twitter.
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his government will stop aid payments to Palestine as they were not willing to negotiate peace with Israel.
Trump’s comments, made on Twitter, was a follow-up to his remark about Pakistan a day earlier. He said in exchange for billions of dollars in aid, Pakistan had given the US only “lies and deceit”.
On Tuesday, Trump said the US had received “no appreciation or respect” from Palestine in return for its aid. “We pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,” he said on Twitter. “They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel.”
The US’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has taken “the toughest part of the negotiation off the table”, Trump added, referring to his country’s controversial decision. “But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?” he said.
The Jerusalem row
Israel considers Jerusalem an indivisible Capital and wants all embassies based there. Palestinians want the Capital of an independent Palestinian state to be East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war and annexed.
On December 6, Trump formally had recognised Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, calling it “a long overdue step to advance the peace process”. He also said the US will shift its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.
On December 21, India and 127 other members of the 193-strong United Nations General Assembly had voted in favour of a resolution that asked the US to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli Capital – despite threats from Trump that the US will withhold billions of dollars in aid from countries that vote against it.
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas had said Trump’s announcement destroyed his credibility as a peace broker, AP reported.