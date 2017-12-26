International News

Donald Trump threatens to cut off US aid until Palestine agrees to hold peace talks with Israel

The US had received ‘no appreciation or respect’ from Palestine in return for the financial aid, the American president said on Twitter.

by 
AFP

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his government will stop aid payments to Palestine as they were not willing to negotiate peace with Israel.

Trump’s comments, made on Twitter, was a follow-up to his remark about Pakistan a day earlier. He said in exchange for billions of dollars in aid, Pakistan had given the US only “lies and deceit”.

On Tuesday, Trump said the US had received “no appreciation or respect” from Palestine in return for its aid. “We pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,” he said on Twitter. “They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel.”

The US’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has taken “the toughest part of the negotiation off the table”, Trump added, referring to his country’s controversial decision. “But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?” he said.

The Jerusalem row

Israel considers Jerusalem an indivisible Capital and wants all embassies based there. Palestinians want the Capital of an independent Palestinian state to be East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war and annexed.

On December 6, Trump formally had recognised Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, calling it “a long overdue step to advance the peace process”. He also said the US will shift its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

On December 21, India and 127 other members of the 193-strong United Nations General Assembly had voted in favour of a resolution that asked the US to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli Capital – despite threats from Trump that the US will withhold billions of dollars in aid from countries that vote against it.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas had said Trump’s announcement destroyed his credibility as a peace broker, AP reported.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.