At least 12 people were killed as a passenger train caught fire after colliding with a truck near Kroonstad city in South Africa’s Free State Province on Thursday, the BBC reported. Around 180 people have been seriously injured in the incident, rescue workers said.

The police arrested the driver of the truck, who tried to flee, a passenger told eCNA news site. Around 850 passengers were evacuated from the train, which was headed to Johannesburg, said the police.

Video footage showed at least one carriage, a crushed car and an overturned truck on fire.

“Those with serious injuries are being transported to the hospital,” private emergency services company spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said.