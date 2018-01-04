It all started in droll fashion on Thursday morning, when Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy posted a tweet with the latest edition of Mint Metric, the feature in limerick he writes for the Mint financial newspaper.

His newest ruminations related to possible changes in the H-1B work visa rules in the United States, which would hurt Indian workers who are waiting for so-called green cards that give them permanent resident status.

Debroy wrote:

Today's Mint Metric in @livemint.

If H-1B rules are given a tweak,

Some futures may turn downright bleak.

Waiting for the card to turn green

They will have to deport the scene,

Without a paddle and up the creek. — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) January 4, 2018

It didn’t take long for Sadanand Dhume, an American commentator with an interest in Indian affairs, to come back with a response, also framed in rhyme.

Amidst the sobs,

About looming H-1B probs,

I have a query,

That we should not bury,

Why hasn’t Modi sarkar created jobs? — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) January 4, 2018

Debroy chairs the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, which was formed in September to suggest measures to boost the economy. The council had listed creation of jobs as a priority in its first meeting.

Debroy told Dhume that he was making a wrong deduction because the data was inaccurate.

Dhume replied that despite this, it was still hard to make the case that jobs had grown.

Let’s not blame the data,

On a rather pressing matter,

Hard to make the case,

That jobs have grown apace,

As promised by dear neta. — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) January 4, 2018

The exchange continued, with Debroy seeming to take a jibe at Dhume – an enthusiastic supporter of the Narendra Modi regime until last year – for his volte-face.

This is not about you or me,

We’re discussing the economy.

But thanks for your time,

Always fun to rhyme,

Even if we don’t agree. — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) January 4, 2018

As the exchange ended, other users jumped in too, to express their delight at this civilised war of words.

With deft wordplay witnessed @bibekdebroy @dhume battle

On *jobs* & *economy* - causing nerves unsettle.

Displaying utmost civility & bhadralok trait

That are amiss in public discourse, of late.

‘Twas sharp & crisp sans lengthy prattle. — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) January 4, 2018