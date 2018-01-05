Prohibitory orders have been in place in Nagaland’s Kiphire district since two groups clashed on Tuesday reportedly over the name of the district. Tensions have been high between the Sumi and Sangtam communities in Sitimi village, where houses were also set on fire.

Nagaland Home Affairs Minister Kuzholuzo Nienu on Thursday said the state government will send a “goodwill mission” to Kiphire district on Friday. The mission will have members from both communities who will hold talks on the unrest, The Morung Express reported.

A man died in an accidental grenade explosion killed in Sitimi on Tuesday, though it is uncertain whether the incidents are related.

In addition to prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the district administration has also blocked bulk SMS and internet services to prevent people from spreading rumours and adding to the unrest. The Kiphire Police on Thursday said the situation was tense, but under control as security forces – including of the Assam Rifles – were keeping a close eye on things.

Groups of both communities – the Dimapur-Kohima Sangtam Students’ Union and the Western Sumi Students’ Union – issued a joint statement appealing for peace, the Nagaland Post reported. The two student bodies met in Dimapur on Wednesday to discuss ways “to settle the matter at the earliest through open dialogue to promote brotherhood among the two tribes within and outside the district”.