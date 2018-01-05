The Uttarakhand government has decided not to allow “unauthorised persons/reporters” into government offices, citing leaks of “confidential information”, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

In a three-page order dated December 27, Uttarkhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said agendas of Cabinet meetings were leaked to the media in the past, and publishing these issues before the meeting was “absolutely unfortunate and objectionable”.

The order prohibits the entry of “unauthorised persons and reporters” to government department offices. It also asks government officials to meet their personal visitors “at the office reception”.

The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led (pictured above) government, however, clarified the order was not intended to stop the media from reporting.

“There is some confusion about the order that mentioned that entry of unauthorised persons/ reporters to our section offices would be prohibited,” Singh said on Thursday. “I wish to clarify the Uttarakhand government is committed to disseminating correct and authentic information to mediapersons, for which it is important that we form a proper means of disseminating information,” he said, according to the report.

To ensure the media gets information, he said the director of information will hold a daily briefing at 4 pm. “We want to give you authentic information in an orderly fashion,” said Singh.