The police have arrested four people for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man in a Dakshina Kannada town near Mangaluru, The Indian Express reported.

Deepak Rao was riding his bike on Wednesday afternoon in the Katipalla town, when the four men stopped him and hacked him to death. The police tracked down the car, which led them to the four accused men, Naushad, Pinky, Nawaz and Rizwan, hours after the crime, PTI reported.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Karnataka media coordinator Rajesh Padmar claimed Rao was an “active volunteer” for both the Bajrang Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The police stepped up security arrangements on Thursday, when Rao was cremated, as the murder sparked tension across the region. Rao’s family and some activists wanted a funeral procession, but the police denied permission.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged Rao was murdered by members of a pro-Muslim outfit called Popular Front of India, The Indian Express reported. The murder was part of a conspiracy by PFI to kill of member of right-wing in Karnataka, BJP leader CT Ravi claimed.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy however said only an investigation will prove if Rao or his attackers were part of an organisation.