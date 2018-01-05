Five students of Delhi Public School in Indore and a bus driver were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Friday afternoon, police said. Four students were injured, PTI reported.

The accident occurred after the steering wheel of the bus got jammed and the driver lost control of the vehicle, News 18 reported.

The injured were taken to a private hospital. There were 16 students in the bus, NDTV reported.

The bus was on its way to drop the students to their homes when the mishap took place, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai told PTI. The front section of the bus was badly damaged.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh asked the police and the local transport office to investigate the incident and submit a report.

Indore school bus-truck collision incident: #MadhyaPradesh Home Minister Bhoopendra Singh directs Indore DIG & Indore RTO to investigate the incident and submit a report immediately. — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018