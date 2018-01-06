The Malaysian government on Saturday approved resuming the search for MH370, the Malaysia Airlines flight with 239 people on board that disappeared en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur in March 2014, AP reported.

Australia, China and Malaysia ended fruitless attempts to solve one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries in January 2017.

The Malaysian government said it will allow a US exploration firm to resume the search, Reuters reported. Earlier in the week, the company sent its search vessel, the Seabed Constructor, to look for debris in the southern Indian Ocean.

The firm, Ocean Infinity, will conduct the search on a “no cure, no fee” basis, which means the company will only get paid if it finds the plane, AP quoted the Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai as saying.

Mysterious disappearance

The aircraft was reported missing on March 8, 2014. Several teams from different countries have looked for the Boeing 777 in a 1.2 lakh-sq-km area of the Indian Ocean.

The hunt for the aircraft was also riddled with controversy, with many experts saying the teams were searching for the flight in the wrong area.

Debris from the aircraft was found on the French island of Reunion, in Mozambique, South Africa, Rodrigues Island and Mauritius, among other sites.

Investigators believe someone may have deliberately switched off the transponder of the aircraft, making it difficult to trace.