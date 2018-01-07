Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his father, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, was sentenced to three years and six months in jail in a fodder scam case.

“Thank you very much Nitish Kumar,” Tejashwi Yadav, who had earlier accused the Narendra Modi government and Nitish Kumar of framing the charges against his family, tweeted.

Nitish Kumar in 2017 broke away from the Grand Alliance that his party, the Janata Dal (United), formed along with the RJD and the Congress, and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The rift between the JD(U) and the RJD appeared after corruption allegations were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that the verdict would not affect the party. “Laluji is considered a mass leader and the people are with us,” he said. “This is a conspiracy to break the RJD, but we will give a befitting reply at the right time.”

After the sentencing, Lalu Prasad had said that he would rather “die happily fixing myself for social justice, harmony and equality” than bow down to the BJP.