Actor Shrivallabh Vyas, whose credits include films and television series such as Lagaan, CID, Sarfarosh, Welcome to Sajjanpur and Bunty aur Babli, died in Jaipur at the age of 60. Vyas had suffered a paralytic stroke a few years ago and had been ailing ever since.

He is survived by his wife, Shobha, and two daughters.

The National School of Drama graduate was a dependable character actor with several credits in films and television shows. “The journey of the actor, a veteran of 60 movies in his over 3 decade-long sting in Hindi film industry, had started with a TV movie ‘Mujho Jawab Do’ in 1984, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated. “However, it took him over a decade for the NSDian to land a credible role in the movie ‘Sunday’ that was released in 1993.”

Vyas’s best-known role is in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Lagaan in 2001, in which he played Ishwar, the father of Gauri, whom Aamir Khan’s character is in love with, and the wicket-keeper of the ragtag team that Khan’s character Bhuvan assembles against the British.

Vyas’s last release was Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird in 2011. Previous reports suggested that his family struggled to pay his hospital bills, and had to leave Mumbai for Jaipur to continue his medical treatment.

Sad to know about the demise of a great actor #ShriVallabhVyas. Will never forget the great times we shared while working together #RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n42pZn3t2W — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 7, 2018