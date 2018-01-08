Five people were killed after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Bengaluru early on Monday. The five were employees of the restaurant and were asleep at the time of the blaze.

The incident took place at 2.30 am at Kailash Bar and Restaurant in the Kumbaara Sangha building in Kalasipalya area, PTI reported. The fire department sent two fire tenders and a rescue vehicle after the blaze was reported. The fire has now been put out.

The police identified the dead as Swami, Prasad and Mahesh from Tumakuru, Manjunath from Hassan, and Keerthi from Mandya. Their bodies were taken to Victoria Hospital for autopsy, NDTV reported.

The cause of fire is not known, and an investigation is on, an unidentified senior police officer said. A case has been registered, according to The Hindu.