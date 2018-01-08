Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat will hoist the national flag at a school in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Republic Day, PTI reported. This comes months after he flouted an order of the district administration and unfurled the tricolour at a government-aided school during Independence Day celebrations in 2017 (pictured above).

Kerala RSS coordinator KK Balram said they do not need the local administration’s permission this time as a school run by the Bharatheeya Vidya Nikethan – an outfit of the Sangh – is organising the event, not a government institute.

Bhagwat will be in the state to attend a three-day camp of the RSS’ panchayat-level functionaries. The camp will be held at the Bharatheeya Vidya Nikethan, which is in Kallekkadu on the outskirts of Palakkad town, The New Indian Express had earlier reported.

Speaking about last year’s dispute, the organisation’s senior official in the region, P Gopalankutty Master, said it was strange that the Kerala government had initiated action against school authorities. “As per the flag code, everyone has the right to hoist the national flag on Independence Day and Republic Day,” he said. “The action against the school was politically-motivated.”

The district collector of Palakkad, who had issued the orders barring Bhagwat from hoisting the national flag, was later transferred.