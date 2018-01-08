Protestors from Dalit communities vandalised vehicles and broke police barricades during a strike called in Karnataka’s Hubbali and Dharwad districts on Monday, ANI reported.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Vividha Dalita Sangha Samsthegala Mahamandal had called the bandh primarily in protest against the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon and the rape and murder of a young Dalit girl in Vijayapura district.

Karnataka: Bandh called in Hubli over #BhimaKoregaonViolence; protesters vandalised vehicles, police barricades (visuals from early morning) pic.twitter.com/773quqI8jL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

The leader of the Dalit organisation, Gurunath Ullikashi, told the media on January 5 that attacks on Dalits had increased since the National Democratic Alliance government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the Centre in 2014, The Hindu reported.

The Karnatak University in Dharwad rescheduled its examinations for post-graduate courses to Tuesday because of the bandh.