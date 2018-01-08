The Election Commission has approved the candidature of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha nominee Narayan Dass Gupta after scrutinising the Congress’ complaint against him, Delhi’s ruling party said on Monday.

The Returning Officer had put Gupta’s nomination on hold on Saturday after the Congress demanded that his candidature be rejected as he holds an office of profit. The nominations of the other two candidates fielded by AAP – Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta – were approved on Saturday.

The AAP had called the complaint “frivolous” and a “cheap publicity stunt” by the Congress.

The Congress had alleged that ND Gupta was not eligible to contest for the Rajya Sabha seat as he is currently a trustee of the government-owned National Pension System Trust. MPs and state legislators are not allowed to accept government positions that offer money or other benefits.

However, Gupta told the Returning Officer that he had resigned from the trust on December 29, IANS reported. AAP’s National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha had also responded to Congress leader Ajay Maken’s allegations, saying the rule did not apply to trustees.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi will be held on January 27, and the AAP named its nominees – Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and Narayan Dass Gupta – on January 3.

Congress has filed objection at scruitiny of AAP Rajya Sabha candidate ND Gupta-



ND Gupta, a BJP, Modi & GST supporter was appointed as a Trustee of Govt owned 1.75 Lakh crore National Pension Scheme Trust!



He still holds this office of Profit as on Date-Inelligible to contest! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) January 6, 2018

Nomination of AAP's RS candidate Shri ND Gupta accepted. Congress's frivolous complaint dismissed. Cheap publicity stunt based on unsound legal advice. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 8, 2018