Cab-hailing company Uber is set to relaunch its autorciskhaw service in India, almost two years after it shut it down, PTI reported.

The company is expected to roll out the service to customers in Bengaluru and Pune later this month. “Auto rickshaws are ubiquitous to mobility options in many Indian cities,” the news agency quoted an unidentified company spokesperson as saying. The company had stopped the service in March 2016 “to see how that side of India’s transport ecosystem evolves”, the spokesperson added.

Customers availing of the auto ride option will have access to all the safety features available for Uber cab rides. They can pay via cash, Paytm, or their debit cards and credit cards. The company said that only licensed auto-drivers with accreditation from authorities would be allowed to use the app. Every “driver partner”, the company added, would also have to submit valid government documents.

Uber’s domestic rival Ola has been running the auto service in 73 cities for the past three years.