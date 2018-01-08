The results for the Common Admission Test (CAT), 2017, were declared on Monday. Candidates can access the results at www.iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT is the examination for entry into the Indian Institutes of Management and other business schools across India. The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, had conducted the exam on November 26, 2017. A total of 1,99,632 candidates took the exam centres in 140 cities.

As many as 20 candidates secured 100 percentile in CAT 2017, IIM-Lucknow told the Hindustan Times in an e-mail. “While in CAT 2016, all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers,” the e-mail read.

On December 7, 2017, IIM-Lucknow had released the question paper and answer key for the exam. It gave candidates the option to challenge the answer key by filling an objection form and paying Rs 1,000 per objection until December 9.

Following the results, the IIMs will announce their admission criteria, based on CAT score, work experience and a group discussion and personal interview round among others.