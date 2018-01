Indian entrepreneur Kapil Mohan, the chairperson and managing director of the brewery Mohan Meakin and the creator of Old Monk rum, died on Saturday. He was 88.

Mohan, who had been ill for a long time, died of cardiac arrest in Ghaziabad, media reports said. He had launched the Old Monk rum brand on December 19, 1954.

Mohan received the Padma Shri award in 2010.