The Gurgaon District and Sessions Court on Monday restrained the media and public from revealing the identity of those involved in the murder of a Class 2 student at a school in Gurugram in September 2017.

Additional District Sessions Court judge JS Kundu said the terms “Vidyalaya”, “Prince” and “Bholu” should be used to refer to the school, the 16-year-old student of the institute accused of the murder and the victim, according to The Times of India.

The court said that according to Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the identity of children could not be disclosed, and those who do will be liable for imprisonment up to six months or fined up to Rs 2 lakh, or both.

It said this while rejecting the bail application of the 16-year-old boy accused of murdering the Class 2 student. The court had also said it would conduct in-camera proceedings in the case from now on.

On September 8, 2017, the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom of the school in Haryana’s Gurugram. The autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Gurugram Police initially arrested a bus conductor, but the CBI detained the 16-year-old student for the crime on November 8, 2017. The bus conductor was released.

During the hearing on Monday, the sessions court reprimanded the counsel of the accused for wasting the court’s time and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on the father. “Appellant has indulged in wasting precious court time in baseless litigation on account of which seven court hearings have gone down the drain,” it said.

The accused 16-year-old will be produced before the court on January 17 after his 14 days’ remand is over. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 22.