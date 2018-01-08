A sessions court on Monday rejected the bail application of the 16-year-old boy accused in the murder of a Class 2 student at Gurugram’s Ryan International School in September 2017. The court in Gurugram had reserved its verdict on Saturday.

The lawyer of the victim’s family said the court will conduct “in-camera proceedings” in the case from now on, according to ANI. The court scheduled the next hearing for January 22.

The counsel for the juvenile accused had filed an appeal against the Juvenile Justice Board’s decision to reject his bail on December 15. At the hearing on December 22, the Central Bureau of Investigation had opposed the bail petition.

The accused’s counsel had claimed that the CBI had not filed a chargesheet within a month, as is prescribed under the juvenile justice law. The agency, however, had argued that the period for to file a chargesheet was 90 days as “circumstances changed” after the Juvenile Justice Board ruled that the accused would be tried as an adult in this case.

On September 8, the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom of the Gurugram school. The autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Gurugram Police initially arrested a bus conductor, but the CBI detained the 16-year-old student for the crime on November 8.