Security forces gunned down two suspected militants in Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district in an encounter on Tuesday. The operation is still on.

“Two militants have been killed so far in an anti-insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district,” an Army official said, according to PTI.

A regular cordon and search operation launched in the forest area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag turned into an encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter. A joint team of the military’s Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are involved in the operation.

Authorities have recovered the body of one of the militants, but they did not reveal their identities.

So far 2 Terrorists killed in encounter at Pehlipora Larnoo kukernag . Joint team of Army / CAPF/ J&K Police on the job . — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) January 9, 2018

Body of a terrorist recovered from site. Encounter still on. https://t.co/xkDUq1RU3a — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 9, 2018

This is the second such operation in as many days. Security forces killed a suspected militant in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.