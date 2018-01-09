The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday razed illegal extensions in a residential building owned by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shatrugan Sinha in Mumbai’s Juhu locality, PTI reported.

A civic body official said the corporation had received several complaints of illegal constructions in Sinha’s eight-storey building over the past few months, after which it had served him legal notices.

“Although Sinha replied to our notices, we still found lapses and extensions violating construction norms,” the official was quoted as saying. “So we served him another notice last week and demolished the illegal constructions yesterday,” the official said, adding that they will also register a police complaint against the actor-turned-politician.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) yesterday demolished illegal extensions at BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha's residence in Mumbai's Juhu. pic.twitter.com/308ihOrVEw — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

Sinha, who was at home while the demolishing occurred, co-operated with the civic body, the official said. The illegal construction included two toilets and a pantry in the “refuge area”, a toilet on the terrace and a prayer room.

“We demolished all the unapproved constructions, but left the pooja room,” the official said, adding that the civic body has given Sinha time to relocate the room. “If he does not remove it, it will also be razed as our work is not over yet.”