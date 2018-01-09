A fire broke out at a chemical plant near Gujarat’s Vadodara on Tuesday evening, NDTV reported. The fire has now been brought under control, reports said.

Visuals from the site, tweeted by news agency ANI, showed thick black smoke emerging from the plant. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot. There is no information yet about the cause of the fire or if there are any casualties.

Four killed after fire breaks out at a store in Ahmedabad

Earlier on Tuesday, fire broke out at a store in a multi-storey building in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad, killing four members of a family. Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said the victims had died of asphyxiation, PTI reported.

The shop had no ventilation and had only one exit and entry point, the officer added. “The store was narrow, overloaded and there was no independent exit or entry point and not a single ventilator. The fire may have erupted due to gas leakage or an electric short-circuit,” he said.