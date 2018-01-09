Several people are feared dead as a bomb exploded near a police truck in Red Zone of Pakistan’s Quetta district in Balochistan on Tuesday. The suspected suicide blast took place near the Balochistan Assembly building where a large number of security personnel were present at the time of the attack.

While the number of casualties is not clear, Geo News reported at least six people, including four police personnel, had been killed in the attack. At least 17 people, which include security personnel and civilians, have been injured and shifted to the Quetta Civil Hospital’s trauma centre, Dawn reported.

A public bus in the area was also damaged in the explosion.