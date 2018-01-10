The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre, asking it to respond to a petition that says a prayer sung in Hindi during the morning assembly at the 1,125 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the country violates the Constitution by promoting one religion, the Hindustan Times reported.

“It is a very important constitutional issue,” a bench of Justices RF Nariman and Navin Shah said while issuing the notice.

The petition was filed by a lawyer, Veenayak Shah, who contended that the prayer would create a “lot of obstacles in developing a scientific temperament among the students”. An educational institute funded by the government, the lawyer argued in his plea, cannot propagate any particular religion as mentioned in Article 28 (1) , Live Law reported.

Teachers ensure that students fold their hands, close their eyes and recite the prayer without fail, and those who refuse to comply with the instructions are humiliated in front of the entire school, Shah said in his petition. His children graduated from a Kendriya Vidyalaya school.

“The above prayer is being enforced throughout the country in all Kendra Vidyalayas,” he said. As a result, parents and children of minority communities as well as atheists and others who do not agree with this system of prayer such as agnostics, scepticists and rationalists “would find the imposition of this prayer constitutionally impermissible”, he added.