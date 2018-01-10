The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed an affidavit and a fresh status report in the Himachal Pradesh High Court in the case of the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Shimla’s Kotkhai town, expressing displeasure at what it called the non-cooperation of the state government, ANI reported.

The high court set March 28 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Six men had allegedly raped and murdered the schoolgirl on July 4, 2017. The police arrested the six men – four Nepali nationals and two from Uttarakhand – on July 14.

Suraj Singh, a Nepali national, was found dead in custody at the Kotkhai police station on July 18. In December, the CBI cleared one of the six accused of killing his accomplice, Singh, in jail.

Instead, the agency told the court that Suraj Singh died after severe torture by the police. The CBI said it filed a chargesheet on November 25 against eight policemen, including inspector general of police Zahur Zaidi, whom it had arrested in August 2017.