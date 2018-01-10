At least one person was killed and four injured on Wednesday in a stampede during a recruitment drive for the Indian Army in Dehri-on-Sone city of Bihar’s Rohtas district, PTI reported.

The incident took place around 3 am when the candidates tried to rush into the BMP Ground through a gate to take part in a run, Rohtas Superintendent of Police MS Dhillon said. The deceased person was identified as Mukesh Kumar from Gaya district, Dhillon added.

He said that the four injured – Vimlesh Kumar, Devbrat Kumar, Shyamnandan Kumar Verma and Dharmendra Kumar – were being treated at the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram, the officer said. He added that the four were out of danger.