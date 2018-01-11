The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph and Supreme Court senior advocate Indu Malhotra be appointed as judges for the apex court, The Hindu reported. Malhotra’s appointment will make her the first woman lawyer to be recommended directly for Supreme Court judgeship.

The recommendations were unanimous, the daily reported. If they are accepted, Malhotra will be only the seventh woman judge in the history of the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench said.

Justice KM Joseph had in 2016 pronounced a judgement quashing the President’s rule imposed in Uttarkhand. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Joseph’s transfer to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but the matter is still pending with the Centre, Bar and Bench said.