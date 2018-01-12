The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday called off their bike rally after they alleged that Trinamool Congress workers attacked them in several areas across Kolkata, reported ANI. The event was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Clashes between the BJP and the TMC was first reported from Pathuriaghata Street in North Kolkata, according to ABP Ananda. The BJP alleged that TMC workers attacked them when they were about to start their rally. The BJP said many of its volunteers were injured.

The TMC, on the other hand, said the BJP workers passed lewd comments to women on the street. A group of BJP workers also allegedly attacked passers-by and vandalised vehicles. The police force was sent to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Tension soon spread to Central Avenue where BJP workers attacked TMC volunteers, alleged the latter. On Red Road, workers of both the parties pelted stones at each other.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had appointed two special officers to ensure law and order is maintained during the bike rally. The West Bengal Police had earlier denied permission to the BJP to hold the bike rally as it would coincide with the Gangasagar Mela – when lakhs of devotees visit Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. However, on Wednesday, the High Court struck down the government’s order and allowed the party’s youth wing to go ahead with the rally.

After the court’s ruling, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned that the BJP would be responsible for any untoward incident that may take place during the Gangasagar Mela. “If there is any trouble at Gangasagar, the annual Hindu pilgrimage in Bengal, you will be responsible, you who are doing all kinds of conspiracies,” Banerjee said without naming the BJP. “Thirty lakh people have come for the event, but they want to indulge in mischief and conspiracies against Bengal.”