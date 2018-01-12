An international survey of world leaders has ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the top three, behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Gallup International annual survey, “Opinion of Global Leaders”, was conducted across 50 nations and interviewed 53,769 people.

Modi was ahead of British Prime Minister Teresa May, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

United States President Donald Trump was ranked near the bottom of the list. “President Trump is clearly dividing people in the way his predecessor did not,” said Kancho Stoychev, president of Gallup International Association. “This means that the world is looking to other world leaders to fill this key role.”