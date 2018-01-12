The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old non-resident Indian for allegedly molesting a woman from the United States at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi, News18 reported.

Accused Anmol Singh Kharbanda works for Google on a contractual basis, the police said. The incident took place on on Monday when he met the 52-year-old woman at the hotel’s bar. He then reportedly invited her to his room, molested her and tried to sedate her, the police said.

The woman left the room then and went to Jaipur the next day, Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh, said. She filed a complaint after she returned to Delhi, he added.

“Based on her statement, we registered a case of molestation and causing hurt by means of poison at Chanakyapuri police station,” Singh told the Hindustan Times. “Her statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, after which Kharbanda was arrested.”

The court remanded him to 14 days’ in judicial custody.