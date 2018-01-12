A sessions court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yugi Tulli in connection with the fire that killed 14 people in Kamala Mills area of the city on December 28, ANI reported.

Tulli’s lawyer sought pre-arrest bail for his client by claiming that the fire began at the 1Above restaurant and not at Mojo’s Bistro, PTI reported. Hence, the owners of Mojo’s Bistro could not be blamed for the tragedy, he said.

The prosecution argued that a Mumbai fire brigade report as well as eyewitnesses had concluded that the blaze originated at Mojo’s Bistro and not at 1Above restro-bar. The husband of Parul Lakdawala, one of the victims, had filed an intervention application opposing Tulli’s bail plea.

On January 6, the Mumbai Police had arrested Tulli’s partner Yug Pathak. Pathak and the other owners of the resto-pub have been named as accused in the First Information Report after the Mumbai fire department found that the blaze had most likely started at their pub.