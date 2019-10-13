Three people were injured after a major fire broke out in a commercial building in South Mumbai on Sunday morning, reported Hindustan Times. However, all stranded people at Aditya Arcade building on Grant Road were rescued.

The blaze erupted on the ground and first floor of the building, said fire brigade officials. It began around 6 am. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The fire has been brought under control, but rescue operation is still under way. The fire brigade sent 10 fire engines, four quick response vehicles, one rescue van, 10 jumbo tankers, two turn table ladders and 15 water tankers, reported the Hindustan Times. Around 10 people managed to rush out of the premises. “We rescued nearly nine people,” a fire brigade official told The Indian Express. “No casualty has been reported so far.”

