Communist Party of India leader and Rajya Sabha MP D Raja on Friday spoke in solidarity with Justice Chelameshwar’s declaration against the administration of India’s top court. These are concerns for everybody as it is about the future of the country and democracy, Raja said.

Earlier on Friday, Chelameshwar along with three other judges addressed a press conference to speak out against the administration of the apex court. Justice J Chelameswar, who is lower in seniority only to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said the Supreme Court owed a responsibility to the institution and the nation.

Raja met Chelameshwar after the press conference.

“[I] have known him for a long time,” Raja said. “When I came to know of the extraordinary step taken by him and other judges, I thought I must meet him. Not giving it political colour.” He added that Chelameswar did not reveal any information to him apart from what was said at the press conference.

