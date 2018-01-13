The Greater Noida Police found the body of a 27-year-old national boxer at his flat in a multi-storey apartment complex in the Surajpur locality on Friday afternoon, IANS reported. Jitendra Mann was a junior-level boxer who had represented India in 2006. He was registered with the Haryana State Boxing Association.

Mann’s body had multiple gunshot injuries, the police said. His family, who lived in Munirka in south Delhi, had not been able to contact him for a few days, and had gone to check up on him with his former flatmate Pritam Tokas.

“The flat was locked from outside. They forced open the door and found Mann lying dead in a pool of blood,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suniti told IANS.

“After leaving boxing about seven months ago due to injury, Mann was working as a gym instructor,” Suniti said. “He had not gone to the gym for two days and his phone was also found switched off.”

The police have sent his body for an autopsy, which was scheduled for Saturday morning.

“Once we receive the report and a forensic examination of the crime scene is conducted, we will be able to nab the accused,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Kishor Srivastava told The Indian Express. “On the basis of the complaint, an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been lodged at Surajpur police station against unknown persons.”