A helicopter with seven on board – two pilots and five employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation – was reported missing off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The chopper – VTPWA Dauphin AS365 N3 – took off from the Pawan Hans airbase in Juhu at 10.20 am and last made contact with the Air Traffic Control at 10.35 am. It was scheduled to land at ONGC’s North Field oil rig at 10.58 am, but did not, The Indian Express reported.

It was 30 nautical miles off the coast of Mumbai when it went missing.

“We have deployed all our choppers, including ones from each of our naval bases, to search for the missing chopper,” said senior ONGC official RK Mishra. “It is a Pawan Hans chopper, carrying five employees. We are working towards finding the chopper at the earliest.”

The Indian Coast Guard said it had diverted a ship and an aircraft to region where it believes the helicopter went missing. The Indian Navy, too, has deployed its vessels for the search operation.