The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Saturday quickly brought under control a fire that broke out at a lounge in the airport’s domestic terminal 1B, Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said. The fire broke out at 1.46 pm.

No one was hurt and airport operations were not affected, ANI reported. The fire brigade had pressed eight fire engines into service.

Fire safety norms have been under the scanner in the city after several major fires claimed many lives and damaged property since December 28.

On December 28, 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality.

On January 3, four people, were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri (East).