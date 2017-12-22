Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: 14 killed, three restaurant owners charged
Safety rules were violated in the building where the blaze broke out, and most of the victims died of suffocation, not burn injuries.
At least 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality on Thursday night. The fire, which first broke out at 1 Above restaurant at midnight, spread to other eateries and then to the next building which houses the offices of Times Network – including Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now and Zoom TV – and TV9 Marathi. The TV channels went off-air for a few hours as their transmission dishes were affected.
Here are the latest updates on the fire:
1.10 pm: The BMC says it had served three notices to the restaurant 1 Above, where the fire broke out, News18 reports.
12.50 pm: BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar says, “We noticed that there was no accessible exit. Investigation needed into the restaurants.” Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has asked for a judicial inquiry into the fire.
12.25 pm: The fire has been brought up in Parliament. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant are discussing the incident. The BJP has already blamed the Shiv Sena-run BMC for the fire.
12 pm: Dr Harish Pathak from KEM Hospital’s autopsy department says most of the victims died of suffocation. Dr Rajesh Dhere has told News18 that if the victims were not confined to a room without any ventilation, they could have been alive. “There were only minor abrasions on their bodies and people died due to asphyxia.”
11.45 am: Rahul Gandhi has offered his condolences.
11.20 am: The BMC will start inspection of all restaurants in Kamala Mills compound, and other nearby mill compounds starting Friday, the Hindustan Times reports. Assistant Commissioner Prashant Sapkale says, “Even the slightest of unauthorised construction will be demolished. BMC is including fire brigade officials in this team, so that inspection is done from fire safety point of view.”
11 am: “Times Network is deeply saddened by the horrific fire tragedy at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, where the Network’s office is located,” the company says in a statement. “Our deepest condolences and prayers to the families, of those killed and injured in the accident. The magnitude of the fire was huge, disrupting our operations temporarily. All our employees were evacuated safely.”
10.55 am: Though investigators say the cause of the fire was unknown, a short circuit at the restaurant is suspected. “We have started our investigation... It is only after investigation that we will be able to say anything,” senior police officer S Jay Kumar has told NDTV.
10.50 am: Activist Mangesh Kalaskar said he had made several complaints regarding illegal structures in Kamala Mills premises, but the BMC had said that there was nothing wrong, ANI reported.
10.02 am: Unidentified sources from the fire department told the Hindustan Times that it is likely the building did not have a fire exit, and that “fire-fighting systems” were not in place there. A lot of combustible material, like hay on the roofs of restaurants, was also present.
10 am: “Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate #KamalaMills fire incident in Mumbai”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweets. “My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry.”
9.55 am: KEM Hospital dean Dr Avinash Supe confirms they received 14 bodies. Supe told the Hindustan Times that they received 12 patients with superficial minor burns. All have gone home or to other hospitals, and their condition is stable, he says.
9.20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also offered his condolences to those affected by the fire.
9.10 am: President Ram Nath Kovind says, “Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops.”
8.15 am: Fourteen people have died in the fire. Those injured have been taken to KEM hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital in Sion.
8 am: A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the restaurant where the fire first broke out, ANI reported.
7 am: Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta reached the site after visiting the victims in KEM hospital.
5.30 am: Reports say the fire was brought under control by around 5.30 am.
1 am: The fire spreads to Times Network – including Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now and Zoom TV – and TV9 Marathi. At least eight fire engines and five water tankers were called in to douse the blaze.
12.45 am: A fire breaks out at 1 Above restaurant, and spreads to Mojo’s Bistro and London Taxi Gastropub.