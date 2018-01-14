The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared a Bengali film that has met protests by some right-wing outfits for having two of its characters named Ram and Sita who file for divorce, The Indian Express reported on Saturday. The censor board cleared the film without asking for any cuts.

On December 22, the Hindu Jagran Manch wrote to the regional director of the CBFC and asked the board not to certify Rongberonger Korhi unless the characters’ names are changed. They later also protested outside the CBFC office in Kolkata, The Times of India reported.

The film, directed by Ranjan Ghosh, stars Rituparna Sengupta, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty, Ritwick Chakraborty and Arunima Ghosh and is not based on the epic.

“The CBFC has cleared the film without asking for any modifications,” Ghosh said, according to The Times of India. “I am very happy with the way the CBFC has viewed my film without any bias and without being under any pressure from fringe groups. This is not only very reassuring, but truly admirable,” he said.

Ghosh said the film will be released in February.

The board’s decision comes days after it cleared Padmaavat for a January 25 release, after asking its makers to cut some scenes and change the film’s title.