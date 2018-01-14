Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday began his six-day visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at Delhi airport.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and defence ties as well as the Israel-Palestine relationship, NDTV reported. The Israeli prime minister will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

Netanyahu will also tour Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Agra.

Soon after his arrival on Sunday, Netanyahu and Modi attended a ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial to rename it Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. The decision to rename the iconic landmark was taken during Modi’s visit to Israel in July 2017.

The chowk, a war memorial, has three life-size bronze statues representing the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers, who won the Battle of Haifa for the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade during World War I.

The operation, carried out by Indian soldiers on September 23, 1918, attacked the joint Ottoman, German and Austro-Hungarian force that had fortified Haifa, The Hindu reported. The Indian soldiers captured Haifa and cleared a crucial route for the Allied powers (Russia, France, United Kingdom and Italy), but 44 of them were killed in battle.