Tamil writer Gnani Sankaran dies in Chennai at 64
He had been facing kidney ailments for years now and was undergoing regular dialysis, local reports said.
Tamil author and social commentator Gnani Sankaran died in Chennai around 12.30 am on Monday. He was 64.
He had been facing kidney ailments for years now and was undergoing dialysis, local reports said. He suffered a stroke around 12.30 am and died while he was being taken to a hospital, according to BBC Tamil.
His body has been kept at his residence in Chennai’s KK Nagar, and the final rites will be held around 4 pm on Monday evening, the report said. He is survived by his wife and a son.
Sankaran was an editor of a Tamil magazine called Dheemtharikida and had written several plays, books and for television. He was a regular columnist for various English and Tamil publications.
Tributes and condolences to the writer poured in on social media, with many calling him an “inspiration” to future generations.