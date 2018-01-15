Tamil author and social commentator Gnani Sankaran died in Chennai around 12.30 am on Monday. He was 64.

He had been facing kidney ailments for years now and was undergoing dialysis, local reports said. He suffered a stroke around 12.30 am and died while he was being taken to a hospital, according to BBC Tamil.

His body has been kept at his residence in Chennai’s KK Nagar, and the final rites will be held around 4 pm on Monday evening, the report said. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Sankaran was an editor of a Tamil magazine called Dheemtharikida and had written several plays, books and for television. He was a regular columnist for various English and Tamil publications.

Tributes and condolences to the writer poured in on social media, with many calling him an “inspiration” to future generations.

Been a fan of his “ஓ பக்கங்கள்” column during College Days. A staunch critic of Karunanithi but yet never crossed limits in my opinion; I’m sure even Kalaignar would grieve Gnani’s loss. Shocking to know his demise. I pray God to give strength to his near & dear ones. (2/2) — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) January 15, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of Gnani Sir. Never afraid to voice his opinions. A courageous fighter till the end. RIP Sir. You will be missed. https://t.co/KP8Q8gSv95 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 15, 2018

Sad to hear the passing away of renowned Indian journalist & activist Gnani Sankaran in #Chennai last night; he was the collective & dissent voice of consciousness. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/hRR34FTbVu — Garikaalan (@garikaalan) January 15, 2018