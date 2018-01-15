At least two people were killed and more than 65 injured after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru on Sunday. Many homes and roads collapsed, AFP reported.

The earthquake hit around 4.20 am local time at a depth of around 36 km, the US Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, more than 30 km from the seaside town of Acari in te region of Arequipa.

“There are two fatalities in the region of Arequipa and so far, 65 injured have been reported,” General Jorge Chavez, head of the National Civil Defence Institute, said. Military planes were delivering humanitarian aid such as food and tents to those affected, Chavez added.

The country’s navy as well as the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii ruled out a tsunami threat, the report said.

Houses, bridges and roads were damaged in coastal town of Lomas and surrounding areas, while there was no electricity to many other towns.