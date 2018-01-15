Unidentified masked assailants attacked students in a school in Russia’s Perm city on Monday, leaving 11 of them injured, the TASS news agency reported. The attack occurred at school number 127 of the city’s Motovilokhinsky district at 10.19 am local time (10.49 am Indian Standard Time).

A teacher and a teenage student suffered serious neck injuries in the attack and have been admitted to hospital, Russian news agency Interfax said. It added that one of the assailants had been detained.

Perm Governor Maxim Reshetnikov has set up a special headquarters to provide assistance to the injured, TASS news agency said. Andrey Kamenskih, who heads information and analytical department of Perm’s administration, said the school’s principal first reported the attack.

Perm Mayor Dmitry Samoilov and other administration officials are now headed to the site of the attack. Investigators have filed a case of attempted murder against the assailants.