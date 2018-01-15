A mezzanine floor that overlooks the main lobby of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta collapsed on Monday, injuring over a dozen people, Reuters reported. Other reports said that the number of people injured was higher, at 28.

The police ruled out a bomb as a cause of the collapse, and said that they were focusing on the evacuation process right now.

The building is part of a complex that was targeted by Islamist militants for a suicide bombing attack in September 2000.

“The information we’ve received so far: the canopy fell and evacuation is ongoing,” Argo Yuwono, spokesman for Jakarta police, told Bloomberg. “We are ascertaining whether there were casualties or not.”

The stock exchange reopened for the afternoon trading session at its usual time despite the injuries.

