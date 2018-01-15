The Bihar police have arrested 28 people so far in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy in Buxar’s Nandan village on Friday, PTI reported.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that they have registered five First Information Reports in connection with the incident, against 99 named people, and 500 to 700 unidentified people. “Those named in the FIRs were identified with the help of video footage and photographs obtained from various sources,” Rakesh Kumar said. “Efforts are on to arrest the others.”

The chief minister has been touring the state since December 12, 2017, to monitor the government’s development schemes. When he was in Nandan village on Friday, his convoy was pelted with stones. Though he was safe, two security officials were injured and some vehicles in his cavalcade were damaged.

The police are conducting a “thorough investigation” to find out if the attack was pre-planned, and if so, who was behind it, said Divisional Commissioner of Patna Anand Kishore. Earlier reports had said that the residents of Nandan village wanted Kumar to visit the Dalit basti.