The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it will not challenge the bench’s order discharging senior IPS officers in connection with the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, PTI reported.

On August 1, a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged former Inspector General of Gujarat DG Vanzara and IPS officer Dinesh MN in the case. In August 2016, the court had absolved Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan in the case.

Vanzara, who was released on bail in April 2016, is also the key accused in Ishrat Jahan and Tulsiram Prajapati’s fake encounter cases. He had retired from the police force while in jail in 2014.

The High Court was hearing a revision application filed by Sheikh’s brother Rubabuddin Sheikh challenging the order. His counsel told the High Court that they were unable to trace the address or contact details of Vanzara.

The single bench of Judge Revati Mohite-Dere asked the CBI to trace Vanzara, and issue him a notice directing him to be present in the High Court on January 29 when the case will be heard next.

The judge also observed that while the CBI had challenged the discharge of sub-inspectors and constables involved in the case, it had remained quiet on the orders granted to the senior officers, according to PTI.

The CBI had alleged that Vanzara was involved in the alleged conspiracy to murder Sheikh. In its chargesheet, the agency had claimed that officials of the Anti-Terrorism Squad had abducted and killed Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi in Gandhinagar in 2005. The police, however, had alleged that Sheikh had links with militant organisations.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah was cleared of all charges in the case in November 2015. At least 15 accused have been discharged in the case by the court so far, The Indian Express reported.