Rival militiamen in Libyan capital Tripoli clashed near the international airport in the city on Monday, leaving nine people dead and forcing the authorities to shut down the airport, AFP reported. Flights to and from the airport in Tripoli have been suspended and redirected to the airport in Misurata.

Reports did not mention if those killed were civilians or fighters. “Initial toll following the fighting on the perimeter of Mitiga airport: five dead at Mitiga hospital and four dead at the cardiac surgery hospital in Tajoura [neighbourhood],” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The unity government has declared a state of emergency in Tripoli until the clashes end, The Libyan Express reported.

Brigade 33, a militia based in Tajoura, attacked the airport-based Special Deterrence Force, or Rada, one of the most powerful groups in Tripoli, The Libya Observer reported. The website quoted unidentified officials as saying that Brigade 33 was unhappy with Rada for reportedly arresting a few of its members. Apart from the airport, Rada also controls a large prison next to it.