The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday claimed its leader and International Working President Pravin Togadia has been missing after a police team came to arrest him from his home in Ahmedabad in connection with a case, The Indian Express reported.

The Gujarat Police confirmed that a team from Rajasthan went to arrest Togadia and that his location was unclear. However, they said neither the Gujarat nor the Rajasthan Police have taken him into custody.

“A Rajasthan Police team came to Ahmedabad after an arrest warrant was issued against the VHP leader,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ahmedabad JK Bhatt said, according to The Hindu. “We are trying to find his location. He left in an auto around 10.45 am from the VHP office in Ahmedabad with a bearded man.”

While Togadia has a Z plus security cover, he did not take any of his guards with him on Monday, said the joint commissioner of police. Z plus is the highest level of security cover provided in India.

Meanwhile, at least 40 VHP workers attacked a police station in Sola town and blocked traffic on the Sarkehj-Gandhinagar highway, The Indian Express reported.

“Our International Working President Pravin Togadia is missing since 10 am. The responsibility of his whereabouts and security lies with the administration,” PTI quoted VHP’s Gujarat unit general secretary Ranchod Bharwad as saying.

A spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jay Shah, claimed that the Rajasthan Police took Togadia away. “Our leader Pravin Togadia has been detained in an old case and was taken away by the Rajasthan Police from the VHP state headquarters in the Paldi area,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

On January 5, the Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Togadia and 38 others in a 1996 attempt to murder case, the report said.