The Haryana Police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly mutilating the genitalia of a 10-year-old girl in Pinjore town in Pachkula district. According to the complaint, the accused did not rape the child, but brutally assaulted her between the legs with a wooden stick, PTI reported.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Pinjore Police Brij Pal said the man assaulted the child when she was playing outside her house. The girl’s mother took her to a hospital in Panchkula after she found her crying.

10-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Panchkula's Pinjore, accused arrested under POCSO act. Victim's father says, 'the accused inserted a wooden stick in her private part' #Haryana pic.twitter.com/Rw8nMDoiuy — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

The accused is a distant relative of the family, the report said. The police have charged him under provisions of both the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The news comes amid outrage over three other such incidents reported in Haryana over the weekend. A woman was abducted and gangraped in Faridabad, and two girls died in separate incidents in Jind and Panipat after being sexually assaulted.

After these reports, the Congress – the Opposition party in Haryana – has pointed out the worsening the law and order situation in the state.